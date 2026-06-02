BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $16.19 Million Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,549 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.06% of Expand Energy worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after acquiring an additional 646,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 619,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 36,574.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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