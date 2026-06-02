BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $15.96 Million in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,960,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.10% of Evergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Get Evergy alerts: Sign Up

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $200,543.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,926.21. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $32,816.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $105,011.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,251 shares of company stock worth $598,285. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evergy wasn't on the list.

While Evergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here