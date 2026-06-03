BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 225,717 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,283 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 225,717 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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