BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $6.11 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.08% of Hamilton Lane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company's stock worth $142,946,000 after buying an additional 856,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company's stock worth $145,844,000 after buying an additional 648,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,657,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company's stock worth $187,140,000 after buying an additional 350,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,855,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HLNE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers bought 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.05 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Hamilton Lane declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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