Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,510,000. BWX Technologies comprises 2.9% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,574,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 50,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.83.

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BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.17 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $952.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. BWX Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) supplies nuclear components, fuel, services and technology for government and commercial customers. Its Government Operations business supports the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Navy, including the design, manufacture and servicing of naval nuclear reactors and related components. Through its Commercial Operations business, BWXT provides nuclear reactor components, fuel-handling systems, engineering and maintenance services, and other products for the commercial nuclear power industry.

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