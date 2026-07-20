BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,870 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,604 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of BWX Technologies worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $171.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.18 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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