BXM Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,417 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.8% of BXM Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX Corporation was upgraded to Buy by Zacks, which suggests improving earnings expectations and could lift investor sentiment toward the stock. Article title: RTX (RTX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

RTX Corporation was upgraded to by Zacks, which suggests improving earnings expectations and could lift investor sentiment toward the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share , reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and signaling ongoing capital returns.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and signaling ongoing capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mention RTX 4090, RTX 5000, RTX Spark, and other NVIDIA products; these use “RTX” in the branding but are about Nvidia, not RTX Corporation, so they are not meaningful direct catalysts for the stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here