BXM Wealth LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 135,381 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of BXM Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.54.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $366.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.60. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $172.77 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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