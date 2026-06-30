BXM Wealth LLC Sells 20,096 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 20,096 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after buying an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,802,382,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after buying an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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