BXM Wealth LLC Sells 21,298 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

BXM Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 21,298 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.21. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here