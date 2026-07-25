BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 438,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of BXP worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BXP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in BXP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BXP Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.11.

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BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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