BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 28,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.40% of BXP worth $32,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BXP in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BXP by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BXP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at BXP

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Stock Up 0.3%

BXP opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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