BXP, Inc. $BXP Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 163,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of BXP worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BXP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in BXP by 892.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BXP during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of BXP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 target price on BXP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Stock Up 1.9%

BXP opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm's fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

See Also

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