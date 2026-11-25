State Street Corp trimmed its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624,332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,065,964 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.65% of BXP worth $656,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BXP by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in BXP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in BXP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BXP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $67.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. BXP had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $911.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $892.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.83%.

About BXP

BXP, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages commercial real estate, with a focus on office properties and workplaces. Its portfolio also includes complementary mixed-use properties and related amenities. The company operates in major U.S. markets, including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its business includes leasing space to companies and overseeing the development and management of its properties. Founded in 1970 as Boston Properties, the company adopted the BXP name in 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BXP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BXP wasn't on the list.

While BXP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report