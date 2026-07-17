C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys Shares of 210,326 Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,783 shares of the company's stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amer Sports by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,015,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,629,000 after buying an additional 1,705,944 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,257,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amer Sports Trading Up 1.1%

AS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at $43,451,291.70. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AS. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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