C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $128.89 Million Position in Aon plc $AON

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,868 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 2.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.19% of AON worth $128,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $368.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $304.59 and a 12 month high of $381.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.94.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 15,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,440. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

See Also

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