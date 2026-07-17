C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $26.34 Million Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Insmed makes up 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.07% of Insmed worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insmed by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $245,857.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,016.14. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 21,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,841.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 258,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,751,304.44. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,738 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 2.1%

INSM stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.78. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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