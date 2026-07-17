C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 12,699 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 108.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,869 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,592 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $155,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $304.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $234.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

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