C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.14% of Insulet worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

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Insulet Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $164.43 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.79 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PODD

Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts about a securities class action against Insulet, with lead-plaintiff deadlines set for August 31, 2026. These notices generally keep the stock in the spotlight but do not by themselves change the underlying case. Article link

Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts about a securities class action against Insulet, with lead-plaintiff deadlines set for August 31, 2026. These notices generally keep the stock in the spotlight but do not by themselves change the underlying case. Neutral Sentiment: Another law firm announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Insulet and certain officers on behalf of investors who bought shares during the alleged class period, reinforcing concerns about legal overhang for the company. Article link

Another law firm announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Insulet and certain officers on behalf of investors who bought shares during the alleged class period, reinforcing concerns about legal overhang for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Prior reporting cited allegations that two Omnipod corrections may have exposed broader quality-control issues and contributed to a sharp earlier selloff, which helps explain why litigation-related headlines remain a focus for traders. Article link

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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