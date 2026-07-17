C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,102 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 33,761 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $160,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $532.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $457.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $420.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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