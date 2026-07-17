C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 76,893 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 76,893 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $230,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $452.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE TSM opened at $408.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $427.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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