C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.6%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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