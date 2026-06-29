Cache Advisors LLC Buys 8,462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cache Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,665 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Cache Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $368.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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