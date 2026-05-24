CACI International, Inc. $CACI is Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,558 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of CACI International worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CACI International from $614.00 to $555.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CACI International from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $635.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CACI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,812.40. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $502.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. CACI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.62 and a 1 year high of $683.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 earnings per share. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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