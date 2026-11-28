Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,700 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $144,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 154.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $303.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.33. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 2,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total value of $813,939.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,763 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,657. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 118,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,600,004. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,705 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify semiconductor chips and electronic systems. Its tools support workflows such as digital and custom chip design, simulation, verification, printed circuit board design and semiconductor packaging. The company also provides silicon IP, hardware emulation and prototyping systems, and computational software for areas including system analysis and fluid dynamics.

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