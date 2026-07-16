Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.65.

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Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cadence launched AuraStack AI Super Agent , a new agentic AI platform for PCB and advanced packaging design. The tool is intended to speed design workflows from system planning to final product, reinforcing Cadence’s position in AI-enabled electronic design automation. Article Title

Cadence launched , a new agentic AI platform for PCB and advanced packaging design. The tool is intended to speed design workflows from system planning to final product, reinforcing Cadence’s position in AI-enabled electronic design automation. Positive Sentiment: Reports suggest Cadence is expanding its 2nm foundry relationships and raising full-year outlook , which points to strong demand from advanced chip design customers and could support revenue growth. Article Title

Reports suggest Cadence is expanding its 2nm foundry relationships and , which points to strong demand from advanced chip design customers and could support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Cadence to $410 from $375 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Cadence to from $375 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Cadence is being highlighted by market commentary as a stock that may deserve a premium valuation because of AI chip demand, but that view is largely valuation-related rather than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Cadence is being highlighted by market commentary as a stock that may deserve a premium valuation because of AI chip demand, but that view is largely valuation-related rather than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another article says CDNS could be about 3% undervalued ahead of its July 27 earnings report, suggesting investors are waiting for confirmation from results rather than reacting to a major new development. Article Title

Another article says CDNS could be about ahead of its July 27 earnings report, suggesting investors are waiting for confirmation from results rather than reacting to a major new development. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch notes that Cadence Design Systems stock is underperforming peers today, which helps explain the weaker trading action despite the company’s positive AI and outlook news. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This trade represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $576,204.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,871,493.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $371.50 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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