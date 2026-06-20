Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 39,452 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd owned 0.05% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $173,696,000 after buying an additional 358,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,188,630 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,293,000 after buying an additional 875,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,257,000 after buying an additional 1,038,775 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $161.85 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $1,031,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 394,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,760,241.23. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,825,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,302,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,894,667.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 500,215 shares of company stock valued at $86,716,414 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report).

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