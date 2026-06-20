Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $3.67 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Bloom Energy comprises about 0.9% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $328.38 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $329.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.42 and a 200 day moving average of $178.15.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.14.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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