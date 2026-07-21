Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,853 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,774 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11,570.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.29.

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Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CALM opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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