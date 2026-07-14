Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 651,000 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Kenvue worth $57,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company's stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here