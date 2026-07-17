Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,563 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,563 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after buying an additional 337,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $306.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,263 shares of company stock worth $1,418,200 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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