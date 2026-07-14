Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,218 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $143,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,532 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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