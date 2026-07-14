Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,092 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 453,477 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $36,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,977,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AT&T by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.43.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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