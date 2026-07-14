Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,981 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $31,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company's stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8,838.4% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 85,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LHX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $288.68 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.35 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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