Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,808 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,496,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,417,000 after purchasing an additional 828,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after buying an additional 1,514,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,661,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,659,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,841,000 after buying an additional 83,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,626,841 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,381,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.48.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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