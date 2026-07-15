Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,441 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $331.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $336.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average of $300.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $349.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

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