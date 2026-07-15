Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.35 Million Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 177,868 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in SLB by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 21,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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More SLB News

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: SLB announced a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy to provide modular infrastructure and integrated power generation solutions for new data center projects worldwide, giving investors a new growth angle tied to AI-driven power demand. SLB, Liberty Energy to Form Strategic Alliance for Data Center Infrastructure and Power

SLB announced a strategic alliance with Liberty Energy to provide modular infrastructure and integrated power generation solutions for new data center projects worldwide, giving investors a new growth angle tied to AI-driven power demand. Positive Sentiment: SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture won a major EPC contract from Eni for Phase 3 of the Baleine deepwater project offshore Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening its subsea backlog and supporting long-term offshore revenue visibility. SLB OneSubsea Awarded EPC Contract for Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 Project Offshore Côte d'Ivoire

SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture won a major EPC contract from Eni for Phase 3 of the Baleine deepwater project offshore Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening its subsea backlog and supporting long-term offshore revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports said SLB shares edged higher as investors reacted to the Liberty Energy deal, with the market viewing the partnership as a way for SLB to capitalize on surging data center power demand. Reuters article on SLB partners with Liberty Energy to supply modular parts, power to data centers

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Citigroup decreased their price target on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SLB from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

SLB Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. SLB's dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

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