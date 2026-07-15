Calamos Advisors LLC Has $20.34 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,229 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 408,437 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

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