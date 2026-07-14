Calamos Advisors LLC Has $25.90 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,845 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0%

CL stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is 82.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.29.

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Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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