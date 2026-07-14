Calamos Advisors LLC Has $29.15 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,437 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $29,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.11 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.D.R. Horton's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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