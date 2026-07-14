Calamos Advisors LLC Has $47.52 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,724 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in S&P Global by 858.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $438.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average is $446.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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