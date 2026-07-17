Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Richard Htwe acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.13 per share, for a total transaction of $197,421.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $882,936.39. This trade represents a 28.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Tarantino acquired 870 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.80 per share, with a total value of $99,006.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $204,953.80. The trade was a 93.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Wall Street Zen cut Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Maxim Group lowered Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE:BMI opened at $151.07 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $249.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Badger Meter's payout ratio is 36.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about a pending securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026 , extending the legal overhang and keeping investor focus on alleged disclosure issues. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued reminders about a pending securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of , extending the legal overhang and keeping investor focus on alleged disclosure issues. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit allegations center on claims that Badger Meter’s statements about “robust demand” and “secular growth drivers” may have masked weakening order trends and revenue pulled forward from future periods. Article Title

The lawsuit allegations center on claims that Badger Meter’s statements about “robust demand” and “secular growth drivers” may have masked weakening order trends and revenue pulled forward from future periods. Negative Sentiment: Additional shareholder alerts from Pomerantz, Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, Glancy Prongay, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others reinforce that the class action is active and that more legal notices may keep pressure on the stock near term. Article Title

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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