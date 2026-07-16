Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Waters Corporation $WAT

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Waters by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 price target on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.60.

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Waters Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Waters stock opened at $375.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.44. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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