Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.62 Million in The Trade Desk $TTD

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,652 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $178,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,189 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $21.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of Trade Desk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $11.60 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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