Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,059 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,903 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $352.28 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $348.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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