Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 15,825 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,696 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after acquiring an additional 414,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,396,132,000 after purchasing an additional 224,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,136,699,000 after purchasing an additional 972,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3%

CI opened at $303.44 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $286.50 and its 200 day moving average is $280.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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