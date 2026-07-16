Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 35,658 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,378 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,568,068.98. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the sale, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.57. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.40.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting DigitalOcean

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for DigitalOcean across multiple periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4, FY2026 and out years through FY2029, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating. Higher EPS forecasts suggest improving profitability expectations, which can support the stock.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for DigitalOcean across multiple periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4, FY2026 and out years through FY2029, while keeping a rating. Higher EPS forecasts suggest improving profitability expectations, which can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: DigitalOcean announced a plan to repurchase up to $500 million of its 2030 convertible senior notes, funded by a concurrent registered offering. Investors may view this as a balance-sheet optimization move that could reduce future dilution and improve capital structure flexibility. Article Title

DigitalOcean announced a plan to repurchase up to of its 2030 convertible senior notes, funded by a concurrent registered offering. Investors may view this as a balance-sheet optimization move that could reduce future dilution and improve capital structure flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece argued that DOCN could be 29% undervalued based on 2026 revenue growth guidance. That supports the bull case, but it is an opinion-based valuation view rather than a company announcement. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance piece argued that DOCN could be based on 2026 revenue growth guidance. That supports the bull case, but it is an opinion-based valuation view rather than a company announcement. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s repeated estimate increases also reinforce the view that DigitalOcean’s earnings trajectory may be improving over the next several years, but these are still analyst projections, not actual results.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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