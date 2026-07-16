Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,067 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $253,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,426,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,890 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $609,060.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,955. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total value of $272,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,550,595.40. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $143.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $223.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

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About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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