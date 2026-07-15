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Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Moody's logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Calamos Advisors LLC opened a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter, buying 24,196 shares valued at about $10.6 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding 92.11% of Moody’s stock, while several firms recently increased their stakes.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Moody’s, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $545.06, even as the stock traded down 0.2% on the day.
  • Five stocks we like better than Moody's.

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,196 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody's during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Moody's by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Moody's by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,615 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,423,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody's from $489.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Moody's from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody's

Moody's Trading Down 0.2%

Moody's stock opened at $494.85 on Wednesday. Moody's Corporation has a 52-week low of $402.28 and a 52-week high of $546.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.47.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Moody's's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Insider Activity at Moody's

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody's

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Moody's (NYSE:MCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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