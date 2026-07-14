Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,128 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after purchasing an additional 971,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,031,053,000 after acquiring an additional 327,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,637,704,000 after buying an additional 7,725,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,275 shares of company stock worth $947,833. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3%

SBUX opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here